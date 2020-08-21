August is National Immunization Awareness Month (NIAM). This annual observance highlights the importance of getting recommended vaccines throughout your life. You have the power to protect yourself and your family against serious diseases like whooping cough, cancers caused by HPV, and pneumonia through on-time vaccination.
During NIAM, Otter Tail County encourages you to talk to your doctor, nurse, or other health care professional to ensure you, your child, your family are up to date on recommended vaccines.
We also encourage you to visit CDC’s Interactive Vaccine Guide, which provides information on the vaccines recommended during pregnancy and throughout your child’s life (cdc.gov/vaccines/growing/).
As your children head back to school this fall, make sure vaccination is at the top of your checklist. August is also a key time to make sure adults are up to date on all the vaccines needed to stay healthy. It will be critical that students and staff get their flu shot this year to reduce the spread of influenza this fall and winter.
Questions? Please call the Minnesota Immunization Program at 651-201-5503 or Public Health Immunization Support Center at 218-998-8320 or visit ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/immunization-support-center/.
