On Monday, March 30, Empowering Kids will be hosting an informational workshop about autism spectrum disorders. The focus of this workshop is to provide parents with a “basket” of resources to aid them to more comfortably understand the processes and resources available to support their child that has autism.
The keynote speaker for this event will be Dr. Barb Stanton from the Anne Carlsen Center.
Stanton’s clinical work at the Anne Carlsen Center is focused on children, adolescents, and adults on the autism spectrum or who have related issues. With over 30 years of experience, Barb has learned to appreciate the infinite skills and talents of these amazing individuals as well as their struggles to navigate their environment.
“As Yoda says to Luke Skywalker, ‘Always pass on what you have learned.’ Working with individuals on the autism spectrum has taught me a lot; both professionally and personally. Some of what I’ve learned is that I am not an expert and curiosity is critical. I’ve also learned that flexibility, patience and openness to differences is essential for success. It has been a privilege to work with the many children and adults on the spectrum along with their caregivers over the past 20 years. Every day offers new challenges and new opportunities for learning,” Barb Stanton, a speaker at the summit said.
Schedule
5–5:30 p.m. - Resource booths and light appetizers
5:30-6:30 p.m. - Keynote Speaker – Barb Stanton.
6:30–7 p.m. - School Services – Shawn McAllister- Freshwater Education, and Heidi Solberg- Heart of the Lakes Elementary.
7 p.m. - Break.
7:15-7:40 p.m. - Community Resources – Tiffany Tobkin, Empowering Kids.
7:40-8 p.m. - Grandparent Perspective - Kim Nelson, Founder of Empowering Kids Perham.
This event will take place at Thumper Pond Resort in Ottertail and is open to anyone who is interested in learning more about autism. Resources and light appetizers will be provided.
To RSVP, email christi@empoweringkidsperham.org, call 218-346-2322, or go to empoweringkidsperham.org.
Thanks to a grant from Tri-County Health Care Foundation, we are able to provide this summit free of charge.
