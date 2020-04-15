The Battle Lake Lions Club and the American Red Cross are teaming up for a spring blood drive Thursday, May 28 in Battle Lake.
Precautions being taken for the health and safety of volunteers includes: predonation temperature screening, enhanced disinfecting, social distancing, staff and volunteer wellness protection and increased educational materials.
