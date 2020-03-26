Soon after the legislative session begins many groups converge on the Minnesota Capitol to visit their elected officials with bills they want them to consider, propose, sponsor or cosponsor. So scheduling time to see our elected representatives and senators is very important.
The Minnesota Chiropractic Association (MCA) has held annual Chiropractic Day at the Capitol since 1984. In 2019, it competed for time with Minnesotans for improving Mental Health. On Thursday Feb. 27, 2020, chiropractic doctors and motorcycle riders aka bikers from all over the state competed for time.
For the past 20 years, chiropractic doctors have worked with legislators to prevent the auto insurance companies doing business in Minnesota from eliminating the benefits of the no-fault coverage that all Minnesotans have in their auto insurance policies. The MCA also works with our legislators to support programs like MinnesotaCare and Minnesota's Medical Assistance program.
The Best Western - Capitol Ridge is easy walking distance from the Capitol. Many chiropractors and bikers stayed overnight on Wednesday Feb. 26. Bikers outnumbered chiropractors at least 4 to 1 as they met with elected officials on Thursday, Feb. 27. Dressed in their leathers, bikers were an awesome looking group. Their bills included better health benefits for Minnesota veterans and being able to ride in parades and funerals for their fallen comrades without harassment from disruptive people.
When the bikers found out who the chiropractors were they were very friendly and respectful. They talked openly about their back injuries and the good results they were getting from their hometown chiropractors.
Many bikers are also proud veterans. The vets told the chiropractors they too were being treated by their hometown chiropractors for the back injuries and resulting symptoms they received while in the military on active duty or drilling in the reserves.
They said that after being discharged from active duty they went to the Veterans Affairs clinics to be treated for their now chronic back injuries and the resulting many symptoms. They said their primary VA medical doctors were only treating their back injuries and the symptoms with drugs.
The vets openly said they wished chiropractors had been with them while on active duty in the military so they could have been treated on the front lines or onboard ship while their back injuries were acute.
Some vets said when they complained to their primary VA medical doctor that they were not happy with the results they were getting from the symptomatic treatment, their primary VA doctor referred them to a chiropractor for three months to have 12 office visits. They said their back and symptoms got results with the 12 chiropractic office visits but then they had to go back to the VA to continue their symptomatic treatment.
Apparently, at the present time, the VA only allows their doctors to refer a veteran to a chiropractor for 12 office visits for back injuries that happened when they were on active duty or drilling in the reserves.
After chiropractors met legislator,s chiropractors went back to the Best Western to conduct their annual business meeting, hold their election of officers for the coming year and get four hours of continuing education.
Dr. Vincent Pankonin who practices in Perham was elected to be the Minnesota Chiropractic Association president for the coming year June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021.
Dr. Wallace Cole who practices in Fergus Falls introduced a bill to the MCA membership that would have chiropractors commissioned in the military as a chiropractic corps. The bill was seconded, discussed and passed by the members. The proposed bill was then referred to the MCA Legislative Committee for further action.
This proposed bill still needs to be forwarded to congressional representatives and senators to sponsor and cosponsor. However, congressional representatives and senators are only working on the VA side not the active duty military side and now the coronavirus crisis.
The proposed bill would cover chiropractic services for active duty troops and their dependents when back injuries happen and their symptoms are acute. Chiropractors would join the essential military health care teams who treat active duty military troops on the front lines, on board ships and on every U.S. military base.
Do you have family or friends on active duty or in the reserves? Would you like to help them have this option in their health care? If so, you can help them by sending the proposed bill to your congressional representatives and senators by contacting Dr. Cole.
Essential Health Care precautions are now in effect so please contact Cole on his CP 757-777-6022 or email wallycole@juno.com.
Wallace Cole practices at 109 N. Mill Street Fergus Falls MN 56537, 1-218-736-5353.
