The Fergus Falls Public Library has recently added a large selection of resources related to memory loss issues. The expanded collection of resources is of great benefit to patrons with dementia, their family and caregivers. The new resources cover subjects including early diagnosis, post diagnosis, medical care, financial/legal issues, and advance care planning. Resources are available in the following formats: books, audiobooks, DVDs, and e-books. The resources also include memory therapeutic kits which give caregivers and family members tools to provide cognitive stimulation and intentional dialogue with the dementia patient.
This new collection of resources was made possible through a Library Science Technology Act (LSTA) grant awarded to the Douglas County Public Library. The Douglas County Public Library’s grant project included providing resources for the libraries in the Viking Library System, which includes the Bookmobile, Browns Valley, Elbow Lake, Glenwood, Hancock, Morris, New York Mills, Pelican Rapids, Perham, Wheaton and Fergus Falls.
Please feel free to contact the Fergus Falls Public Library for additional information This project is funded with a grant from the Minnesota Department of Education using federal funding, Library Services and Technology Act [LS 00-19-0024-19].
