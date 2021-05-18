The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive at the Fergus Falls Area Family YMCA Wednesday through Friday.

Blood will be taken Wednesday and Thursday from 1-7 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: Fergus Falls.

The Fergus Falls Area YMCA is located at 1164 Friberg Ave.

Load comments