As a kickoff to the YMCA’s annual Youth Partners Campaign, all contributions to the Y made as a part of Giving Hearts Day, Feb. 13, will be matched. To participate, make a contribution by check or online before or on Feb. 13. If giving by check, make it out to the Fergus Falls YMCA and write “Giving Hearts Day” in the memo line. To contribute online go to the website, www.givingheartsday.org and search for the Fergus Falls YMCA.
Valentine’s Night out for parents
Parent’s Night Out is Friday, Feb. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. Surprise your spouse. Celebrate Valentine’s Day as a couple by arranging for your children to spend that evening at the Y.
Children 3 (potty trained) to 12 years old will be provided a fun time with swimming, games, crafts, pizza, and more giving their parents a chance to celebrate as a couple. Register by Feb. 12. The cost is $20 for the first child and $5 for each additional child; Y membership is not required.
Silver Sneakers
Blue Cross Blue Shield has changed from Silver and Fit to Silver Sneakers. The front desk is working through the alphabet to do the paperwork for each individual affected. Those persons will be asked to sign a new waiver form.
Be sure to register at the front desk for each visit to the YMCA as it receives a payment from the insurance companies per visit.
Cycling sessions added
Morning cycling has been expanded with sessions added at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday and Friday, at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and Saturday at 7 a.m. Call ahead after 2 p.m. the day prior session to reserve a bike.
Ambassador of the Month
Mike “Smiley” McGinnis has been named the Ambassador of the Month. He joined the Y a couple of years ago as his family members belong and he wanted access to the pool. On his first visit he felt welcomed by staff members, with smiles and a tour of the building, even though it was at 5 a.m.
McGinnis says, “People weren’t made for comfort, they were made for excellence.” He writes of his thoughts in his inspirational book, ¬Life’s Stop Lights: Red Edition.
Employee of the Month
Beth Simonsen has worked as a lifeguard at the Y for about two years and has been named the Employee of the Month. Y staff see her as a loyal and hardworking employee who is always looking out for members and co-workers.
In addition to being a mother to four sons and working one or more jobs, she volunteers at her church with tech and sound, reads for the blind, and volunteers at A Center for the Arts.
Simonsen says a swimming pool is one of the best places to get in shape, stay in shape, and rehab after an accident or illness as well as a great place for a family activity. She adds, “Don’t swim? Can’t swim? Take it slow and/or take lessons. See you at the pool!”
Y’s Folks Club
New board members, to replace those whose terms had ended, were installed at the January meeting. They are Doreen Gumke, Steve Hammond and Bob Worner.
The February meeting is Monday, the 17th, at noon. Wayne Stein, Otter Tail County auditor-treasurer, will make a presentation on recent changes in election laws in Minnesota.
The program for the January meeting was presented by Kathy Ouren, telling about her work as the court administrator for the district courts in Otter Tail and Wadena counties. The administration involves way more duties than there is space to list here. Her goal as administrator is to make the administration more efficient, uniform, and user-friendly for everyone involved. Use of technology now allows for online filing and easy internet access to public court records.
To hear informative, and sometimes entertaining, programs and participate in a potluck lunch, join the Y’s Folks Club. Y membership is not required. For more information contact Emily Stawarski at emily@fergusfallsymca.org or 739-4489, ext. 219.
Fun fact
The Fergus Falls YMCA has over 4,700 members. In 2019 there were 143,985 visits.
Mary Worner is a past president of Y’s Folks.
