TAKING HOME GRAND PRIZE: Lynn Hammer, center, took home the $1,500 cash prize following the 9th Annual Community Health Challenge and Lake Region Run. LRH staff, Natalie Knutson (left) and Katie Johnson (right) posed with Hammer following the presentation of the prize.
Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) wrapped up their 9th Annual Community Health Challenge on June 4, in conjunction with the Lake Region Run. The grand prize drawing for $1,500 cash was awarded to Lynn Hammer of Clitherall.
Hammer stated she has participated in all but one of the nine community health challenges sponsored by LRH through the years. “Health and exercise have always been a huge part of my life and winning the prize was a special surprise,” said Hammer after winning. “Thank you for caring about the health of your employees and our community,” she added. Hammer said she plans to save the money for winter trip to a warm destination.
The Lake Region 150 was focused on promoting small daily actions that lead to better health. LRH Unity Wellness Director, Natalie Knutson explained “We spun off the 150th Anniversary for the City of Fergus Falls, where our main campus is located, and invited everyone across the region to join in completing 150 actions over a six week period to improve overall health.” The actions included everything from exercise to stretching and from increasing water intake to practicing gratitude. There were weekly themes and different actions to complete and track each week.
“It was also fun to wrap up our challenge at this year’s Lake Region Run at Dr. Allen Magnuson Park,” Knutson said. Several local wellness resources including Pedal Fergus Falls, Bridgeway Behavioral Health, Health Resources Center, 20/20 Optical, North Country Trail Association, Lake Region Home Medical Supply and Rock Steady Boxing participated in the event.
There were 520 registered runners representing 11 different states at the Lake Region Run that morning, with all proceeds going to the Cancer Center in Fergus Falls. “Thanks to the Fergus Falls Police Department, dozens of great volunteers, and some beautiful weather, the day just couldn’t have been better for these runners,” said race director, Karoline Gustafson. “We hope they will all come back next year and bring a friend!”
