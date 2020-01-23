Dr. Julianne Gutzmer has been appointed to the Minnesota State Trauma Advisory Council (STAC) as the rural general surgeon representative.
Minnesota Department of Health Deputy Commissioner, Margaret Kelly said Gutzmer’s experience as an advocate for optimal trauma resources in Minnesota was an important factor in her selection for this appointment. “Her depth of knowledge and expertise as a rural general surgeon will be essential as the trauma system progresses, developing innovative strategies to reduce mortality and morbidity associated with trauma,” Kelly said. “All Minnesotans deserve optimal trauma care and I look to this council to provide the necessary advisory leadership to make this a reality,” she added.
The Minnesota Statewide Trauma System, a Department of Health program, is a voluntary, inclusive network of currently trained and equipped trauma care providers throughout the state ensuring that optimal trauma care is available and accessible everywhere. The STAC was established by legislation to advise, consult with and make recommendations to the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health regarding the development, maintenance and improvement of the statewide trauma system.
“Dr. Gutzmer will not only represent Lake Region Healthcare and the Lake Region Medical Group well, she will also give a strong voice to the rural trauma hospitals within the system,” said LRH interim CEO, Kent Mattson. “We congratulate her on this important appointment and thank her for her service to our community and to the whole state of Minnesota,” Mattson said.
Gutzmer joined the LRH medical staff in 2008. She is board-certified in general surgery and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. She is a member of the Minnesota Medical Association, American Medical Association, American Society of Breast Surgeons, Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons, and Society of American Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Surgeons. She is also an advanced trauma and life support instructor.
