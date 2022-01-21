Three emergency temporary nurses arrived at Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) this week as part of Governor Walz’s efforts to provide support to Minnesota hospitals experiencing severe capacity constraints and staffing shortages related to the current wave of COVID-19 cases.
The state, through a private vendor under a contract with Minnesota Department of Health, is sharing the cost of a team of clinical staff who will help relieve the nurse staffing crunch and meet the direct patient care needs over the coming 60 days. “We simply do not have enough people to fill our shifts right now,” said LRH Chief Nursing Officer Roberta Young. The combination of staff out due to illness and open positions we are unable to fill has required limiting inpatient hospital census according to Young. “We can only staff so many beds, and that causes access issues. This means patients are often boarding in the emergency room for many hours waiting for a hospital bed to open up, creating a bottleneck that doesn’t contribute to the best possible patient experience,” she said. The extra staff will help keep more beds available according to Young.
In addition to expanding bed capacity, Young says every little bit helps when it comes to providing relief to nurses who are consistently picking up extra shifts and working double shifts, or feeling guilty when they can’t. “Having three more people to plug into our schedule for these next couple of months will be a great relief to our nurses who today come in for their shifts already fatigued, and worried they’ll be asked to work a double shift once they get there due to increasing sick calls,” she said. “Our nurses are fantastic, but they need rest too.”
The partnership will also have a broader impact since, with more staffing, it will help balance patient load in the broader region LRH serves, according to LRH CEO, Kent Mattson. “By increasing capacity locally it also helps balance the load on our tertiary sites in Fargo,” he said. “We greatly appreciate this temporary support and the partnership of the state of Minnesota to help us meet the healthcare needs in our communities and our region,” Mattson said. “We welcome these nurses and the boost in staffing to help us give our dedicated workforce a well-deserved bit of a break and to expand our capacity to provide more beds to meet the very high demand for hospital and ICU level care.”
