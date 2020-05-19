The week of May 17-23, 2020, is the 46th annual National EMS Week.
In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation's communities. With the current national emergency and response, EMS has gained some focus and recognition of the critical care and role ambulance services have not only provided during this pandemic, but have provided all along, everyday, and in every community throughout the nation and the world, according to Randy Fischer, operations director (Ringdahl EMS) and CEO (Stevens EMS).
"All of us at Ringdahl Ambulance Services, Stevens County Ambulance Service and ParaCorp, wish to thank our many full and part-time EMTs, paramedics and staff at all our locations and throughout the world, who keep communities safe."
“EMS STRONG - Ready Today, Preparing for Tomorrow” is the theme of EMS Week this year. Fischer explained that there are so many involved in the EMS team response and acknowledges and appreciates the many emergency first responders, fire departments, law enforcement, 911 telecommunication personnel, and emergency health care personnel on the front lines, everyday. Fischer also said, "The public also needs to recognize their own important role as a bystander in an emergency. Calling 911, and providing immediate care until the first responders and ambulance personnel arrive on-scene is so important and is why everyone should learn CPR, first aid, and "How to Save A Life (TM).” It could just save a life!
