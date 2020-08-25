Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) announced today Dr. Desiree Holzer has joined the team of physicians and care providers in the emergency department.
Dr. Holzer received her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis and also holds a Bachelor of Science in psychology with a minor in chemistry from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. She completed her emergency medicine residency at University of Rochester – Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York.
Dr. Holzer is certified in emergency ultrasound: trauma, biliary, cardiac, renal, pelvic, and in cardiac, pediatric, neonatal and basic life support. She is a member of the American Academy of Emergency Physicians and the American College of Emergency Physicians.
She has worked for Central Minnesota Emergency Physicians in the St. Cloud Hospital Emergency Trauma Center and most recently for Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center. When asked about choosing to join the team at LRH Holzer said being from the small town of Wheaton, LRH is the type of independent community health care provider she wants to be a part of. Holzer also said she and her husband both have ties to the area and they are looking forward to living closer to family with the move here.
Her personal interests include spending time with her husband and kids and doing anything outdoors including biking, fishing, camping, hiking, running, reading and archery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.