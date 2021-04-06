LB Homes provides care to individuals in Fergus Falls and the surrounding area. To continue serving the needs of our community, LB Homes will resume in-person grief support groups, facilitated by a grief specialist, beginning in April at locations in Fergus Falls and Battle Lake.
“Processing grief alone can increase feelings of isolation, we believe in the benefits on having in-person support groups”, John Zwiers, CEO. “We also understand the importance of moving forward safely and have guidelines in place to keep participants safe.”
Benefits of grief counsel, support and education include:
• Validation that what you are feeling is normal.
• Affirmation that there are a wide variety of ways to cope with your grief.
• Provides a safe place to talk about your grief feelings when it may be difficult to do so at work, with your friends, or even with your family members.
LB Homes’ in-person Grief Support and Education groups are open to any adult who is grieving the death of a loved one. The groups are confidential and free of charge. Individuals may begin attending at any time. In-person session safety protocols include COVID symptom questions, temperature, masks, and distancing per state mandates. For more information, contact LB Hospice Bereavement Coordinator, Terry Beck by calling 218-998-1422 or by email to Terry.Beck@lbhomes.org.
In-person grief support groups:
Fergus Falls
• Bethel Church—702 W Alcott Ave., second Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.—6:30 p.m.
Battle Lake
• First Lutheran Church of Battle Lake—505 W. Holdt, second Thursday each month from 1 p.m.—2 p.m.
