Kary Sytsma, wellness coach at Lake Region Healthcare, will lead the March Living Well Series session focused on fiber. The session will be held at the Fergus Falls Public Library community room beginning at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3.
Sytsma says that as a population we are only getting on average 15 grams of fiber, while the recommendation is for 25-35 grams of fiber per day to live our healthiest lives. “Eating a diet low in fiber can greatly increase our risk of many different chronic diseases including colon cancer,” she said. “The problem is people tend to associate fiber with boring and tasteless foods like prunes or bran cereal, but in reality there are so many delicious foods that we can include in our day to reach our daily fiber goals,” she added. Kary will lead a discussion about all the benefits of this nutrient and offer new ways to incorporate it into your diet. It will be informative for anyone interested in learning how to manage and prevent chronic disease through diet.
The 2019-20 Living Well educational forums are held the first Tuesday of each month at 5:45pm from September through April. The education series is designed to offer a broad range of information on health-related topics to address all seven components of wellness.
The March session will be held on Tuesday, March 3 from 5:45 to 7 p.m. in the Fergus Falls Public Library community room at 205 E. Hampden Ave. in Fergus Falls.
All Living Well sessions are free and open to the public, but registration is requested to plan for refreshments. Call 218-736-8699 or email livingwell@lrhc.org for information or to register. Attendees are welcome without registration as well.
Individual session topics and details for future Living Well sessions are available on the “Health & Wellness => Calendar” link at www.lrhc.org. The upcoming 2019-20 Living Well topics include:
April: “Go Green this Spring: Cleaning, Decluttering, Gardening & More.”
