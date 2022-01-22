A new program at Lake Region Healthcare (LRH), Prairie Ridge Healthcare and Mill Street Residence will honor local nurses with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues. Nominations forms can be found throughout the healthcare facilities or they be submitted online through this link: daisynomination.org/4147
The award recipient is chosen by a committee consisting of team members from LRH, Prairie Ridge Healthcare and Mill Street Residence to receive The DAISY Award. Awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an "extraordinary nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin, a bouquet of flowers and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
Said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, president and cofounder of The DAISY Foundation, "When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the nurses are called on to do every day at LRH epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”
“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program,” said LRH Chief Nursing Officer Roberta Young. “Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”
The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
In addition to the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, the foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in over 3,900 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing with recognition of direct care nurses, nurse-led teams, nurse leaders, nursing faculty, nursing students, through the J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects and for nurses participating in medical missions. More information is available at DAISYfoundation.org.