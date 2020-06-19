Tri-County Health Care is happy to announce the reopening of the Ottertail and Sebeka clinic locations. Providers began seeing patients on Monday, June 15. The clinics were temporarily closed in March to allow time to develop cleaning and safety procedures during the COVID-19 crisis.
“The health and safety of our patients and staff is our top priority,” said Medley Shamp, Tri-County Health Care clinic manager. “We have added meticulous cleaning and safety procedures to ensure our patients are able to meet with their providers for their health care needs at all of our clinic locations.”
Protective measures put into place at each location include screening and masking patients and staff, additional infection control procedures in all areas of the clinics, social distancing and use of personal protective equipment.
The Bertha and Henning clinics continue to see patients during its regular hours. Tri-County Health Care also offers appointments at the main clinic location in Wadena and provides care through video visits and eClinic.
Learn more at TCHC.org.
Patients are invited to call their local clinics to schedule an appointment today.
Bertha: 218-924-2250
Henning: 218-583-2953
Ottertail: 218-367-6262
Sebeka: 218-837-5333
Wadena: 218-631-3510
