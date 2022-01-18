Positive relationships built between Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) and Sanford Health in Fargo, North Dakota, has led to advancements in healthcare technology at LRH.
LRH is consistently growing and evolving as a regional healthcare enterprise, with two hospitals and 11 clinics serving eight communities in addition the their headquarter community of Fergus Falls.
There still exists a need for larger, tertiary care systems that can manage higher levels of patient care than LRH is able to provide. Sanford Health has predominately filled that need and accepted many transferred patients from LRH.
”We’ve worked even more closely with Sanford throughout the past couple of years,” explained LRH CEO, Kent Mattson, “including coordinating more closely for specialty care capacity during the challenges of a pandemic. We value our partnership with Sanford as a peer organization, we collaborate regularly to meet patient needs.”
Due to the positive relationship, LRH decided to partner with Sanford in the adaptation of a new electronic health record (EHR)/electronic medical record (EMR) system called Epic.
The Epic system is widely considered the best EHR system available; however, the challenge lies in that certain criteria must be met in order to purchase the platform. LRH is simply too small to purchase the platform outright; but are able to obtain the platform’s “Community Connect” option through a project host.
LRH has been working toward moving to Epic’s “Community Connect” for the past year or so thanks to their relationship with Sanford, who hosts the Epic platform.
Roughly half of the U.S. population utilizes Epic, which encompasses approximately 218,000 physicians. All of the independent community-based health systems in this region also utilize Epic under the “Community Connect” arrangement with one of three larger regional healthcare systems, including Sanford.
It is important to clarify that the partnership allowing smaller healthcare facilities to utilize the “Community Connect” does not negate their independence. Mattson explained that “these organizations, like us, remain independent, including the many who have used (“Community Connect”) to access Epic for more than a decade.”
The reasons LRH chose Sanford as their Epic host are many, but include the benefit to patients of a more seamless care experience from shared EMR/EHR system. Regardless of where a patient may access care across both independent health systems, their comprehensive medical record will be available to their providers, nurses and other health professionals.
”Patients often travel between the region we serve and Fargo for healthcare and will appreciate the convenience, privacy, personal access and other benefits the Epic system will provide,” said Mattson. “Implementing Epic will be a game changer for every level of staff across all our departments and for the overall patient experience.”
The partnership between LRH and Sanford is a great example of collaborating to address the changing health care environment so that all organizations can continue to offer the best patient care possible.
”We are excited to be working together with Sanford to enhance patient care in the region through the Epic project and partnership while retaining the LRH corporate identity as a community based health care organization with local governance, just as the other area independent community based healthcare systems in this region have done for many years,” Mattson concluded.
LRH is in the process of implementing and training their staff on the Epic “Community Connect” platform with plans to fully transition to the EMR/EHR late in 2022.