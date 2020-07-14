The Pelican Rapids City Pool recently reopened with hours of operation running from noon to 7 p.m.
Lifeguards this season will be Morgan Hatle, Mandi Sjolie, Mackenzie Thornton, Chloe Miltich, Kristen Haiby, Autumn Gummeringer, Grace Peterson and Keelia Rockstead.
Swimming lessons will resume July 20, and Aug. 3 and 10.
