The Pelican Rapids City Pool recently reopened with hours of operation running from noon to 7 p.m.

Lifeguards this season will be Morgan Hatle, Mandi Sjolie, Mackenzie Thornton, Chloe Miltich, Kristen Haiby, Autumn Gummeringer, Grace Peterson and Keelia Rockstead.

Swimming lessons will resume July 20, and Aug. 3 and 10.

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments