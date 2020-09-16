The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be in Fergus Falls at the YMCA on Sept. 16-18. For an appointment to donate blood, please call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
No walk-ins will be accepted at this bloodmobile.
