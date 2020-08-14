Rothsay community hosted a blood drive with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, on Aug. 13 at the community center which helped collect a total of 21 units of blood products for patients in need.
A total of 20 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 19 individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on Aug. 13. A total of two donors also came forward to donate power red cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There was one donor who volunteered for the first time.
Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Avis Wiese, who coordinated the drive, and American Legion Auxiliary which sponsored the blood drive, as well as Elaine Balken and LuAnn Opshal, who both assisted the day of the drive.
Vitalant strives to keep a five-day supply of every blood type on the shelf at all times to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region. Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important this time of year due to increased accidents and trauma cases.
About 30% of Vitalant’s blood supply goes to cancer patients across the region and 1 in 7 people entering the hospital will need blood. Those relying on blood in the region receive that lifesaving blood from Vitalant.
Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s donor rewards program.
