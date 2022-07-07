It’s not something one really wants to think about, but it is necessary.
Strokes can kill — and they do. Catching the signs and symptoms early enough can make all the difference.
There are two main types of strokes. An ischemic stroke is a stroke caused by a blockage of an artery; this accounts for the majority of strokes. The second type is a hemorrhagic stroke, which is caused by bleeding.
Lake Region Healthcare Patient Care Director Sarah Fulton, MSN/MBA, RN, says that it is extremely important to call 911 as soon as symptoms are recognized. Early recognition and treatment are essential.
“Recovery can look different for each person, it can sometimes be days, weeks, months or even years. Some people do have full recovery and can regain a normal lifestyle, while others may need further rehabilitation,” said Fulton.
Lifestyle changes can help prevent some strokes. Be aware of the risk factors, which include obesity, physical inactivity, smoking, illegal drug use and alcohol consumption.
Fulton says there are also underlying health conditions that can increase the risk of a stroke. Some of these include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, cardiovascular disease and hormone use (such as birth control).
Age, race and gender can also play a role. Fulton also states that an acronym to recognize stroke symptoms and timely treatment, is BE-FAST.
B – Balance (loss of balance, headache or dizziness).
E – Eyes (blurred vision).
F – Face (one side of the face is drooping).
A – Arms (arm or leg weakness).
S – Speech (speech difficulty).
T – Time (time to call for ambulance immediately).
Stroke screenings are also an excellent way to minimize or prevent a stroke.
One of the common screenings offered visualizes the buildup of fatty blockage in the carotid arteries. This condition causes the majority of strokes.
Locally, a stroke screening is going to be offered on July 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bigwood Event Center at 923 Western Avenue in Fergus Falls. Those interested in making an appointment can call 1-877-732-8258, or schedule online at signup.hgscreenings.com.
