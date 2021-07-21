In a gesture far beyond her years, 7-year-old Lexie Lamm, showed the depths of her generosity in a donation made to the Minnesota Veterans Home of Fergus Falls.
Lexie’s donation was made in honor of her great-grandfather, former Veterans Home resident, Richard “Dick” Fenlason, who she shared a birthday with. The two were 85 years apart in age.
Lexie’s mother, Becca Lamm, is a licensed practical nurse (LPN) at the Veterans Home.
“Lexie came up with this idea when she was cleaning out her toys,” explained Becca. “She asked if we could have a sale and all the proceeds go to the vets home for bingo to remember her birthday buddy.”
The Lamm family has done free sales for a few years now as an alternative to a traditional garage sale, in which marking each item with a price is standard practice. Lexie had a special relationship with her great-grandfather, playing bingo with him when she would visit. At Lexie’s free sale, they posted on a white board that all items were free, but donations for Veterans Home bingo would be accepted in memory of her great-grandfather.
Lexie’s goal of $100 was surpassed greatly, with a grand total of $414 being donated in exchange for Lexie’s free items.
“Lexie felt very proud and happy to have been able to help others,” her mother expressed. “She was over the moon when she heard the total at the end of the day and was jumping up and down with excitement! As her mom, I felt very proud that she would think of such a great way to support our vets.”
