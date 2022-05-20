Formerly referred to as the Perham to Pelican Rapids Trail, the Heart of the Lakes Trail in Otter Tail County welcomes visitors and residents to one of the most stunningly beautiful and picturesque areas in West Central Minnesota.
Last summer, the Perham segment of the trail was completed in conjunction with the rebuild of County Highway 34 from Perham to County Highway 35. The Pelican Rapids trail segment construction is beginning this summer near Pelican Rapids. The trail runs 32 miles in total, is 10-feet wide and currently consists of five segments including Pelican Rapids, Maplewood, Silent Lake, McDonald and Perham.
The new segment of the trail will begin on State Highway 59 south of Pelican Rapids and extends to County Highway 3. From there it will follow County Highway 3 to Isle View Drive on the west side of Maplewood State Park.
The construction of the McDonald and Silent Lake segments of the Heart of the Lakes Regional Trail will begin this summer. The McDonald Lake segment connects the East segment at County Highway 34 and runs along 440th Street, where it connects with the East Silent Lake segment. This segment will take bicyclists to the entry of Maplewood State Park.
Otter Tail County Park and Trails Director Kevin Fellbaum said of the three segments being built this summer, the west is the most difficult.
“The west is going to be the most difficult, in terms of topography due the rolling hills over by Maplewood State Park,” said Fellbaum.
As for amenities, Fellbaum said the trails being constructed will at minimum have information kiosks with maps and other general information, while others will have benches. He said on the east segment, they will have one rest area that will have a water fountain and a bike repair station, but stated that each one will be different.
Fellbaum said overall they are really excited about the project, “We are really looking forward to seeing the trail segments come together. The trail is an exciting feature to enhance the outdoor recreational opportunities in the county.”
Public information officer, Shannon Terry, states that in addition to considerable health and community benefits, the Heart of the Lakes Trail will also offer opportunities for economic growth and development.
The leisure and hospitality industry accounts for 18% of Minnesota’s state sales tax revenues.
According to the most recent economic impact study prepared for by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the University of Minnesota Tourism Center, bicycle event visitors supported $14.3 million of economic activity in the state with the average bicycle event visitor spending about $120 per day on average.
Perham and Pelican Rapids, along with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and West Central Initiative PartnerSHIP4Health (a collaboration of community and public health partners in Becker, Clay, Otter Tail and Wilkin counties), worked together to develop the Heart of the Lakes Regional Trail Master Plan.
Once the project is fully completed, Otter Tail County will assume financial responsibility for the ongoing maintenance and enhancement of the trail. The trail will be maintained for biking, walking and other non-motorized uses during spring, summer and fall. In the winter, the trail will be open for winter activities such as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.