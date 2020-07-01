After jousting with 2019’s hostile weather and supply concerns this spring created by the COVID-19 pandemic, area farmers are seeing good row crop growth as July arrives.
“As of right now our row crops are looking real good,” Farmers Elevator manager Jon Stueve said Wednesday. “I’d say they are ahead of last summer.”
Hot weather is credited with doing a lot for the row crops. May is already in the books as the warmest on record since record-keeping began in 1880 according to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCE). June has seen both heat and moisture in west-central Minnesota. The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center is forecasting “increased chances" of unusually hot temperatures in July over two-thirds of the United States - mostly in the West and Northwest. Temperatures in Minnesota are expected to be average to slightly higher than average in July.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service in Washington, D.C., found that corn growers planted 92 million acres this spring and expect to harvest 84 million of those acres for grain in 2020. Soybean growers planted an estimated 83.8 million acres, an increase of 10% over their 2019 planting.
Corn prices have jumped in the last three days according to Stueve and have crept above $3 a bushel.
Stueve said a bushel of beans is presently fetching between $8.15 and $8.20 at this point.
“Which is still nothing to write home about,” Stueve said.
The going price for a bushel of corn at one point was $7 a bushel. Growers were able to command up to $20 for a bushel of soybeans according to Stueve.
Stueve has also seen the elevator’s feed supplement business pick up since spring when livestock and poultry producers were being forced to euthanize because of a lack of demand created by COVID-19, which was compounded by outbreaks at production facilities.
“It picked up again when the processing plants opened up,” Stueve noted. “There were a lot of hogs that did have to be euthanized.”
