It’s not music, but hard rock fans and the public in general will enjoy a new exhibit recently announced at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center called "Heavy Metals."
Eight regional artists who are taking part in the exhibit vary greatly in style, materials and techniques, from knives to functional pieces to large-scale sculpture.
The Cultural Center says the showing will feature metal sculptures by Tim Cassidy and by Paul Albright, knives by Timothy Pierce and by Jerry Hobbs, small sculpture by Jessica Woods, blacksmithing by Barry Tumberg, custom spears by Wayne Becker, and decorative, functional ironwork by Jamie Virnala.
These regional artists and craftsmen who created these fascinating works are not newcomers by any means, having sold their works for many years.
Tumberg said what inspired him most is that he enjoys doing the sculptures.
“I’ve been doing it for about 14 years mainly as a hobby. Different things inspire me. Sometimes elements of nature. Random things pop in my head and I sketch it out on paper and try to make it work from there,” said Tumberg.
Tumberg is from New York Mills and works out of his home.
Albright, a large-scale sculptor, went out of his normal routine of working with wood.
“The two works that are at the gallery now don’t really touch on what I typically do. I’ve been working in wood primarily for the last 30 years. I have recently been doing some metal. What people are seeing at the show, the linear wall relief that is an old concept from early on that’s kind of a dimensionalized or relieved line drawing in space type thing and shadow play makes it look more three dimensional,” explained Albright.
Albright said he previously did a lot of outdoor wood pieces and because they only last so many years because they were made of wood, so then he started looking into metal, even venturing into some early copper pieces. He works between Park Rapids and Walker, Nevis and Hinkley and in the woods between there.
Another artist, Cassidy, says he was thinking about making some steel sculptures and made a smaller model and it progressed from there.
“The steel pieces are larger. They’re both from two different series of works that I’ve been working in steel with and they’re more life size. The 'Industry 3' piece is inspired by cranes and heavy equipment and that type of thing. The actual base appears like a clam shell, or a bucket from a crane, that’s where I got my inspiration for that,” said Cassidy.
Cassidy’s studio is based in rural New York Mills, just northwest of town.
In a release, the Cultural Center states, “The use of metals for art and functional items has been in practice for millennia, from the earliest crude metal worked pieces 7,000 years ago to modern times, any work made of mined ores is considered metal art. While much of early metal work was functional such as cups, platters, or shields, most were also decorated using a variety of techniques that expressed the creativity of the maker. The tools and techniques of the modern metal worker are very similar to their ancient counterparts. In the 'Heavy Metals' gallery show, viewers will be treated to unique works that combine artistic vision with expert craftsmanship.”
A recent reception held at the Cultural Center on Mar. 17, gave the artists a chance to connect with the public and gave them a chance to discuss their works and the inspirations behind them.
The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Gallery is free to see and open to the public. Gallery Hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
If patrons would like to schedule private viewings, arrangements can be made by contacting Cheryl Bannes at 218-385-3339 or emailing cheryl@kulcher.org.