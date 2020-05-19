This November, voters in Otter Tail County will head to the polls to elect, among other positions, Supervisors for the West Otter Tail Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). If you live in one of the nomination districts up for election, and are interested in being involved with local water quality and natural resource issues, you are encouraged to consider running for supervisor. Individuals can file with the county auditor from May 19 through June 2. Candidates are elected county wide, but must reside in one of the nomination districts up for election.
Positions on this year’s ballot will include those representing nomination Districts 3, 4 and 5. Nomination District 3 includes the townships of Friberg, Maine, Amor, Aurdal, Sverdrup, Everts, and Dane Prairie. Nomination District 4 includes the townships of Orwell, Buse, Western and Aastad. And nomination dDstrict 5 includes the townships of Tumuli, Tordenskjold, St. Olaf, Clitherall, Eagle Lake, Nidaros, Leaf Mountain and Effington.
The board of supervisors play an important role in addressing a wide variety of resource-management issues aimed at protecting and improving water quality, properly managing wetlands, and preventing soil erosion. West Otter Tail SWCD employees work with landowners and other units of government, in both rural and urban settings, to provide financial and technical assistance for these efforts.
SWCDs are local units of government, and supervisors are elected to four - year terms. Supervisor terms are staggered so either two or three are up for election each two years. Supervisors hold monthly board meetings and also attend various conferences throughout the year. Supervisors do not receive a salary, although they do receive compensation for attending meetings and are reimbursed for expenses.
Learn more about SWCD elections and the work of the SWCD by visiting the website at www.wotswcd.org or call Brad Mergens, district manager, at 218-770-1919.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.