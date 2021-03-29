With the start of spring having passed it means that it is time for the annual Humane Society of Otter Tail County (HSOTC) fundraiser. Instead of having a spaghetti meal and a silent auction, they will be hosting an online auction again this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shelter announced this weekend on their Facebook page when the auction will be happening. “Our online auction will be starting on Thursday, April 29, and will be going until May 3.” Jaclyn Keenan, the shelter manager, said. “So people will have a nice long weekend to bid on the items.”
Money raised from the auction will help cover expenses HSTOC has from the daily running of it. “The money we get from our fundraiser helps us pay for items we need and for vet bills from neutering. Which occurs the most often,” Emily Suchy, the assistant manager said.
Items include gift packages and many other things up for auction will be from local area businesses. Auction items are being accepted at HSTOC until March 27. Even with the fundraiser, the organization is still in need of donations because the pandemic has impacted budgets.
Besides fundraiser money, the shelter is in need of some items animals at the shelter use every day. Cat litter clumping and normal litter is the item the shelter is in need of the most. People can drop their donations off at HSTOC during regular business hours.
