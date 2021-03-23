It is common knowledge that phone scammers like to prey on the elderly so when a Henning cashier saw a chance to foil a swindle recently she took the matter into her own hands.
Sara Douglas of the Dollar General store sensed something was wrong when an older woman came in wanting to buy gift cards. Not just some gift cards – a lot of them.
“She questioned the gal a little bit and the gal kind of looked very nervous,” Henning Police Chief Mike Helle said. “She got a few answers but didn’t feel right so she called us.”
When Helle arrived the scammer was still on the phone with the buyer.
“He had threatened her with several different things trying to get her to get those cards and give him the numbers on the back,” Helle said.
The next voice the scammer heard was Helle’s. That call did not last very long.
Helle tried to return the phone call but found the scammer, who Helle said spoke with a distinct accent, didn’t answer.
“We got the phone numbers blocked with no returns,” Helle said. “It is a number generated by a computer so most of the time these numbers come from overseas. They look like a local number but they are not.”
Helle talked with the woman buying the cards and found the scammer had threatened her account. Helle credited Douglas for the initiative she showed.
“I just believe that because the clerk noticed the body language, that she was trembling and almost crying at that point, that there was something terribly wrong,” Helle said. “Good for her for being on top and saving this gal a few thousand dollars.”
Helle described the scam as an “Amazon scam” where scammers get a copy of someone’s account information.
“They are going to take away certain things on your account and shut your
account down if you don’t do this. They threaten you with a few different things is basically what happens,” Helle said.
Douglas received an award Tuesday from the Henning Police Department.
“I just feel we see lots of these where people get taken and we never get to see a happy outcome,” Helle said. “I just feel the employee did a great job.”
Helle has found that scammers like to target older people because they are not as familiar with technology and tend to be uncomfortable with computers.
“They think they have done something wrong and it’s never that they did something wrong,” Helle said.
Theft by swindle can be either a felony or a gross misdemeanor according to Helle depending on the dollar amount.
