A Henning man faces felony fleeing charges following a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated in a release that a Clay County Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on 90th Avenue North at 2nd Street in rural Clay County on Oct. 31, at approximately 11:06 a.m.
The sheriff’s office said the driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was crossing over the center and fog lines. The driver of the vehicle initially pulled over to the side of the road, but then accelerated away from the traffic stop. A deputy initiated a pursuit of the vehicle eastbound on 90th Avenue from 2nd Street. The driver of the suspect vehicle reached speeds of 100 mile per hour, before turning southbound on US Highway 75 from 90th Avenue North.
Other deputies, in addition to officers with the Moorhead Police Department, set up stop sticks in the area of US Highway 75 and 28th Avenue North.
As the fleeing vehicle approached the stop sticks, the driver attempted to avoid them by driving into the ditch. The driver lost control and then rolled the vehicle into the east ditch of Highway 75, just south of 28th Avenue North.
The driver was trapped in his vehicle and Moorhead Fire was called to the scene for extrication. The driver was taken to a Fargo Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
A long form complaint will be requested for pending charges of felony fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. The Henning man also had an open warrant for his arrest out of Cass County, North Dakota in a separate case. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office states that because the man is not in their custody he cannot be identified at this time. They did state that in addition to being a Henning resident, they say he is 30 years old.
The Moorhead Police Department, Moorhead Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and Sanford Ambulance assisted on the call as well.
