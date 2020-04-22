Monday, April 20 the Henning School Board formerly entered into negotiations with Tri-County Superintendent Ryan Baron to become Henning’s next superintendent during their regularly scheduled meeting held through an online conferencing service.

The news comes after two nights of interviews (April 14-15) with prospective applicants followed by a background check conducted on Baron by current superintendent, Mike Rowe and a reference check.

Tri-County High School is in Karlstad and is similar in size to Henning School for grades K-12.

 

