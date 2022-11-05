Alvina Shaw, of Henning, celebrated her 100th birthday on Nov. 3 and the new centenarian mentioned that for her, age doesn't make any difference. She still lives self-sufficiently on a family farm near Henning.
Otter Tail County has a new centenarian as of Nov. 3, 2022 and it’s Henning local Alvina Shaw.
“Age doesn’t make any difference – I don’t feel any older than some of them,” Shaw says. “I don’t think I’m unusual, I’m think I’m just normal.”
Shaw graduated from school in Henning in 1941 and has lived on the same dairy farm near the town for 76 years. She loves to read, the bookmobile, playing word find and paging through various area news publications: “Sometimes I read a book a day, I love to read.”
“She’s more up on current events than I am,” mentions her daughter Becky Belmont, of Battle Lake.
Shaw has quite the family, made up of seven daughters, 19 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and even two great-great-grandchildren.
“I love seeing them when they come around and when they wish me Happy Birthday, it really means a lot,” Shaw notes.
The new centenarian enjoys going out and doing things with her children and family and as a part of her birthday celebration she visited Fergus Falls for a lunch outing and pedicure.
Alvina used to go to church every Sunday but now watches her services on television and although she travels with a cane, she explains that she rarely uses it around her home.
