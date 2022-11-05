Henning woman celebrates 100 years

Alvina Shaw, of Henning, celebrated her 100th birthday on Nov. 3 and the new centenarian mentioned that for her, age doesn't make any difference. She still lives self-sufficiently on a family farm near Henning.

 Submitted | Becky Belmont

Otter Tail County has a new centenarian as of Nov. 3, 2022 and it’s Henning local Alvina Shaw.



