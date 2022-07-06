Chemicals to control pests and unwanted weeds certainly serve crucial functions in agricultural operations and garden care. However, the use of compounds can often negatively impact desirable plants and animal life through what is called herbicidal drift.
One popular and readily available herbicide targeted at eliminating many species of broadleaf weeds such as dandelions and clover is 2, 4-D; the chemical has been used extensively as a pesticide and weed killer since the 1940s.
This common herbicide is available in granular and dust form, however when used in spraying applications as a liquid it is particularly susceptible to being over applied, resulting in overspray and harmful herbicidal drift.
2, 4-D is not Agent Orange; although it was an ingredient in the defoliant utilized with devastating effects throughout the Vietnam conflict, 2, 4-D itself generally presents a low toxicity for humans. Certain acid and salt forms of the product can cause eye irritation and swimming should be restricted for 24 hours after the application of products used to mitigate aquatic weeds.
Toxicity for other organisms vary. While 2,4-D generally presents moderate toxicity perils for birds and mammals, the chemical is noted to be practically nontoxic to honeybees.
The ester forms of the product has been observed to be highly toxic to fish and other aquatic life, the EPA notes that all labels and supplied instructions should be carefully followed to avoid harmful effects.
2,4-D and similar compounds are currently undergoing a reevaluation process that is required every 15 years for all chemical products vetted by the EPA.
Rick Abrahamson of Homegrown Gardens in Fergus Falls explains a few of the intricacies associated with herbicidal drift: “Most of the damage caused by herbicidal drift is caused by phenoxy-type herbicides.”
Prevalent phenoxy herbicides include 2, 4-D, dicamba and mCPP.
“Drift is not as simple as it seems,” explains Abrahamson. “It can also occur due to volatilization, which can happen when you spray in the morning and temperatures rise throughout the day – the chemical can then shift from a liquid to a gaseous state, allowing the compounds to drift up to several miles.”
Natural alternatives to potent herbicides can be used to control weeds such as vinegar, which is effective at breaking up the waxy cuticle on leaves. This leads to water loss and the eventual death of the plant tissue. These natural remedies have limitations, however.
“Any part of the plant that’s not impacted by that vinegar is still going to be alive,” Abrahamson notes. While the leafy portions of unwanted weeds may appear to be reduced and killed, the root systems are often left intact, resulting in new growth in following seasons.
“Weeds are tough to control organically without the use of synthetic chemicals,” Abrahamson explains. “Flaming with a propane torch is effective for controlling above-ground growth, along with cultivation, mulching and hoeing.”
“Most of the overuse of pesticides and herbicides takes place in suburban areas and cities upon yards,” Abrahamson says. “Producers are watching the bottom line a lot more closely than home use applicators in general – chemical inputs are extremely expensive per-acre to apply, so these growers are going to spray as seldom as they can.”
Abrahamson mentions that the Organic Materials Review Institute is an organization that maintains a list of chemical inputs that are allowed for use in organic production and processing; the OMRI is an excellent resource for the responsible use of herbicides and pesticides.
“An application right around Memorial Day along with a treatment around Labor Day is generally recommended for homeowners wanting to chemically treat for various weeds,” Abrahamson says.
Abrahamson explains that Aug. 10 is a great time begin treating Canada thistle, as shorter days spur the plant to begin storing the bulk of its nutrients within the root system in preparation for winter.
More information about OMRI-approved chemicals can be found here: omri.org.
The EPA is an excellent resource for those wishing to learn more about pesticides and herbicides: epa.gov.