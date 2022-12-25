Talk about medical providers, doctors, nurses and nursing assistants come to mind. But what about those who prepare so many health care professionals for their careers?
Former M State nursing instructor Trudy Hershner taught hundreds of students during her time on the college’s Fergus Falls campus. Growing up on a farm and graduating from high school in Iowa, she went on to nursing school in Omaha and then earned her bachelor of science degree in nursing. That’s where she discovered her true calling.
“It was my goal to teach,” she said.
Hershner was hired at Fergus Falls Community College in 1993 and, although she was excited for the opportunity, she also was a bit nervous. “I never studied so hard in my life to prepare for the classes I would teach,” she said.
Despite her new job jitters, Hershner was a natural. With her classroom confidence growing by the day, Hershner also accompanied her students in their clinicals, often visiting hospitals and nursing homes where they worked.
She was able to be with her students at many of their “firsts,” whether it was seeing them administer their first injection, aid a patient in washing or even help with a childbirth.
“It was very satisfying to see the growth from the beginning of the school year to the end when they were prepared to take their licensure exam and enter the workforce or go on to become registered nurses,” she said.
Hershner did not just educate students from the Midwest; international students from Nigeria, Sweden, Iran and Ukraine also benefited from her passion for teaching. “Although there was a lot of studying, care plans and more, we tried to have some fun and laughter, too,” she said.
After retiring from M State in 2004, Hershner went on to be a parish nurse for her church, what she describes as “the perfect ending to a long nursing career.”
Hershner has great memories of her time at the Fergus Falls campus: “I do miss the faculty and students. It was something new every day. Several of my fellow instructors are still good friends, and we see each other often.”
While she is no longer instructing future health care workers or helping patients, she remains active as she enjoys golfing, water exercises at the YMCA and spending time with her grandchildren and new great-granddaughter.
