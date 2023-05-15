Swanberg Award

Rick Swanberg and Chuck Grotte.

 Submitted

On April 22, 1982, a then twenty-year-old Rick Swanberg reported for his first day on the job at the Henning sign shop. "The first sign I helped install was a stop sign on Highway 72 by Zorbaz. I was paid $3.35 an hour, " he recalls. This year he was recognized for 40 years of service with the Otter Tail County Highway Department. Over the years, the shop has moved from Henning to New York Mills to Phelps Mill Park and currently the new highway garage in Battle Lake. Swanberg says this is the where he will remain until he retires. 



