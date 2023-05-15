On April 22, 1982, a then twenty-year-old Rick Swanberg reported for his first day on the job at the Henning sign shop. "The first sign I helped install was a stop sign on Highway 72 by Zorbaz. I was paid $3.35 an hour, " he recalls. This year he was recognized for 40 years of service with the Otter Tail County Highway Department. Over the years, the shop has moved from Henning to New York Mills to Phelps Mill Park and currently the new highway garage in Battle Lake. Swanberg says this is the where he will remain until he retires.
top story
He's seen it all: Swanberg recognized for 40 years of service
Karrie Carlson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
Most Popular
-
Ben Franklin Crafts closing
-
Steal A Deal discount retailer opens in the former Sunmart
-
Area theft ring busted
-
Ottertail couple charged with tax and fraud violations
-
Lakes Area Grow Co. to celebrate grand opening
-
Bauman resigns as CEO of Greater Fergus Falls
-
Fatal crash in Scambler Township
-
A dying town? I think not!
-
Code of conduct
-
OTC Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in rural burglaries
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
Bauman resigns as CEO of Greater Fergus Falls
-
Moms and presidents
-
Ottertail couple charged with tax and fraud violations
-
Area theft ring busted
-
Photo folly resolved: Veterans home donation discrepancy addressed
-
Getting a boost: Park Region breaks ground on fiber project
-
Code of conduct
-
A dying town? I think not!
-
Canadian man charged with felony voter fraud
-
George Mikan brought hoops fame to Fergus