Cannabis, marijuana, hemp, CBD, THC — aren’t they all the same? The answer is a resounding “no.”
Cannabis is an overarching umbrella term that encompasses marijuana and hemp, both of which are different products within the cannabis classification. CBD and THC are compounds that can be extracted from cannabis — but, again, they are not one in the same.
Marijuana goes by many terms, one of the more popular is “weed.” From a legal standpoint, marijuana is cannabis that contains more than 0.3% THC by dry weight.
THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the psychoactive compound in cannabis products that provides the sensation of being “high.”
Marijuana, as it currently stands, is illegal for recreational use in the state of Minnesota, though attempts to legalize it have made continual improvements at a state government level, passing through the House of Representatives on more than one occasion, but being halted at the Senate level.
Hemp, however, is legal for recreational use in Minnesota, as are the CBD and THC products that derive from hemp itself.
Hemp is cannabis that contains 0.3% or less THC by dry weight. Because the THC level in hemp is so low, it is unlikely to result in the feeling of being high.
Where does CBD, cannabidiol, come into the mix? Like THC, it is extracted from cannabis; however, it has no psychoactive affect on the body.
Ultimately, when examining cannabis as a whole, the parameters for legal consumption lie in the percentage of THC by dry weight. Whether CBD, THC or hemp product, if it contains 0.3% or less THC by dry weight, it is a legal substance.
It is important to keep in mind that, regardless of legalities, THC is still THC when it comes to drug screenings; and use, whether legal or illegal, will return a positive result for marijuana on both urinalysis or hair follicle drug tests.
Additionally, it is important to keep in mind that with appropriate medical diagnoses and documentation, Minnesota residents can obtain a medical marijuana card to assist with a variety of illnesses and ailments that marijuana has been medically proven to aid in the treatment of.
This is where Emily McCune comes into play. A medical card-carrying marijuana user and advocate, McCune started her journey into assisting the area by providing legal, cannabis (hemp) infused baked goods and edibles through a cottage bakery. She received her medical card and obtains her marijuana legally through medical dispensaries and uses it primarily through microdosing, or consuming very lose doses of marijuana throughout the day, in order to offset symptoms due to various trauma and past addiction.
“As an addict in recovery, marijuana has been necessary for my sobriety,” McCune shared, adding that without the legal use of marijuana products, managing her various diagnoses, which include post traumatic stress disorder, would be exponentially more difficult.
McCune was first introduced the medical marijuana as an option at Lake Region Healthcare, where they have a select few providers who are registered to enroll patients in the program. “It changed my life,” she expressed.
Sugar High Bakery, McCune’s cottage bakery, is transitioning from providing a multitude of baked goods to offerings strictly infused with various hemp-derived, legal, cannabis products.
Throughout the ongoing transition, McCune was offering advice to anyone who sought it out. From dosing to strains to chatting about the desires that led people to try her products, McCune identified a need that was missing in the community — cannabis education and knowledge.
With a deep empathy and desire to help, specifically in the realms of plant-based medicine, McCune enrolled in University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Cannabis Healthcare & Medicine program, becoming certified in February 2022.
People have reached out to McCune about whether or not cannabis is right for them — something that she will admit certainly isn’t the right path for everyone. They have also reached out regarding how to help their family members or with concerns about their teenaged children’s cannabis use.
In one instance, McCune was in the home of a woman and her teenager to help facilitate a conversation. “Really, that is what I do,” McCune explained,”I help make these conversations happen, which generally end up regarding communication and mutual understanding.” By the end of the meeting, the family had reached an understanding that was previously lost. For McCune, it was the last indicator she needed to know that she could make a greater difference in the community.
“Nothing has ever been as fulfilling as when I can help people. That’s what makes me feel good about myself,” she shared through tear-filled eyes. “It’s what I need to focus on.”
The developing dream in full focus, McCune’s Sugar High Bakery is now in transition to Sugar High Cannabis Consulting & Dispensary, a 100% legal and fully state and federally compliant cannabis dispensary and consulting business that will offer fully hemp-derived products and novelty items, workshops and resources for those interested in exploring cannabis as a treatment opportunity. McCune will also be in communication with area healthcare facilities regarding medical marijuana usage for those interested in exploring the option through the consulting portion of the business.
The consulting portion isn’t new, per se, to McCune — she has been offering those services throughout the course of her bakery endeavors, even assisting dozens of people in reaching out to healthcare facilities in order to seek medical marijuana treatment.
Admitting that something had to give for her own well-being, McCune has jumped headfirst into the opportunity to provide a support to the community and, eventually, the region, that has been glaringly absent — legal cannabis support services.
“As my business plan came together, I was able to identify the four core tenets (the 4 ‘A’s) of my business model: accessibility, advocacy, awareness and affordability of cannabis medicine,” McCune explained, teasing future workshops to enable consumers to create their own hemp-based edibles, a process much cheaper than purchasing those available in stores.
McCune is presently hiring for Sugar High, with her consulting services opening at the end of April and schedule filling up quickly. Consultations will be confidential and the 1-hour appointment will cost $99, which will include continued access to resources and other various benefits.
At a later date, McCune will be opening Sugar High’s retail store, not to be confused with her bakery, which will still remain a cottage bakery and will be ran 100% from McCune’s home until successful completion of the rigorous legal process allows her to sell items from her new location.
Sugar High will be located in downtown Fergus Falls, in the former Sugar Bomb location at 123 East Lincoln Avenue.
Development of websites and new social media platforms is currently underway, but are not presently up and running. Additional information, for the time being, can be accessed on McCune’s bakery Facebook profile: Sugar High Bakery and Confections.
A business launch for Sugar High will occur at Bigwood Event Center on June 15. It is free and open to anyone from the community who would like to learn more about cannabis medicine. McCune hopes to see many members of the healthcare community at the launch, as it is her desire to partner with them to help provide a new understanding of how cannabis can help various individuals not only throughout the community, but throughout the state.