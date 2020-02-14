A high-risk sex offender has registered with the Wahpeton Police Department.

Jonathan Robert Abell, 27, is residing at Fourth Street South in Wahpeton. Abell is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5-8 and 230 pounds. He is currently unemployed but has access to a green 1997 Chevy Bravada (ND 883CMB) and a 2004 silver Chevy Impala (ND 387BDP).

Abell pled guilty to two Class A felony counts of Gross Sexual Imposition on April 24, 2017 in Richland County District Court.

Two other Class A felony charges were dismissed.

