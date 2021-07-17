The removal of county state aid Highway 8 bridge by Perham between Little Pine and Big Pine Lake began June 8. Below are the project updates over the last five weeks:
Completely removed the old bridge.
Had over seven days of unforeseen extra work (two old concrete abutments needed to be removed and the pier piling had to be driven quite a bit deeper than planned to reach the bearing).
Completed the north abutment and by July 16 the pier will be complete.
The south abutment should be completed sometime in the last week of July.
The next step for August is constructing forms and placing rebar for the bridge deck.
“One thing the public should be aware of is we started on June 8, and by August we will be working on the bridge deck,” said Ryan Anderson, Otter Tail County engineering technician. “I’d say from all the other bridge projects I have been on that we are moving at a very good pace.”
The project will take all summer and carry into the fall. The bridge is scheduled to be completed this fall. CSAH 51 and CSAH 60 are the official detour routes while the bridge is closed. Visit the county webpage (ottertailcountymn.us) for weekly updates and maps on all road maintenance and construction projects. You may also subscribe to be notified via email of updates. Updates are also posted each week on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.