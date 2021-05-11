Hillcrest Lutheran Academy has entered into an agreement with LB Homes to purchase their administrative building, the former Eisenhower Elementary School at 805 E. Channing Ave. The former school will become a school once again as the future location of the Hillcrest Lutheran Academy lower school campus for preschool through fourth grade.
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy is a subsidiary of the Church of the Lutheran Brethren, which is headquartered in Fergus Falls. For much of its 105 year history, Hillcrest was a high school with part of its enrollment in the resident halls. In more recent years, Hillcrest added seventh and eighth grade to best serve increasing local enrollment. The current student body is a diverse population of local students together with students from around the U.S. and around the world.
This year, Hillcrest merged together with Morning Son Christian School. Morning Son has been meeting at Church of the Nazarene on Fir Avenue for over 35 years. Hillcrest Principal Brad Hoganson said the two schools began to talk about coming together and merging but took a couple years to figure out what it would look like, with a lot of conversations taking place between Hillcrest and the Morning Son school boards. The merger officially took place in November of 2020, resulting in one school, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, offering a continuum of classical Christian education for students in preschool through 12th grade.
Hoganson said Hillcrest and Morning Son have already been operating in partnership for a couple of years. Church of the Nazarene gave Hillcrest through May 2022 to determine what the school would do, and Hillcrest looked at time and construction costs associated with building.
With rising construction costs and limited time Hillcrest pursued other options the school had for a new location. Hoganson said they looked at empty commercial locations in town that could be converted into a school, and talked about a few places and visited at least one. In conversation with the LB Homes board, it was apparent to Hillcrest their administrative building would be a great fit as it had once been an elementary school.
Hoganson added, “The most exciting part about this is that we were praying for a building and God gave us a school.”
Hoganson also says LB Homes has done a beautiful renovation of the former school, they remediated any asbestos that was in the building with new windows and doors, new HVAC and an updated exterior.
“The acquisition of the LB Homes administrative office building is an exciting opportunity to continue providing children with an excellent Christian education. It is an important investment in the future growth of Hillcrest,” Hoganson said.
LB Homes CEO, John Zwiers stated that, “We want to wish Hillcrest Lutheran Academy the very best as they move forward with their transition. They have always been a great asset to the Fergus Falls community.”
According to their website, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy is a private classical Christian academy in Fergus Falls. Established in 1916, Hillcrest is affiliated with the Church of the Lutheran Brethren of America. Hillcrest’s mission is “to equip students in a Christ-centered Bible-based environment for a life of eternal significance.”
For enrollment information or to learn more about Hillcrest Lutheran Academy visit: FFHillcrest.org.
