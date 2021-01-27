After passing a verdict of guilt Nov. 30 on two counts of second-degree murder in the state’s case against William Lynn Hillman, Seventh District Judge Kevin Miller pronounced the sentence by Zoom Tuesday with the defendant receiving a consecutive 51-year prison sentence.
Hillman will begin serving his sentence immediately at the Minnesota Correctional Facility — St. Cloud.
Hillman will receive credit for 1,015 days of time served. He will also be eligible for good time off which could reduce his sentence by one-third. The state has asked the Minnesota Crime Victims Reparations Board for restitution of $8,488.
A hearing Nov. 16 at the Otter Tail County Courthouse saw the 24-year-old defendant waive his right to a jury trial and allow Miller, after a review of all evidence submitted by the prosecution and the defense, to render a decision. It was understood at that time that a verdict of guilt would send Hillman to prison and not a mental health facility.
At the time of the hearing, Miller’s decision was expected to be strongly influenced by the testimony of four mental health experts who had examined Hillman at different times during the 31 months after his arrest, Dr. Thea Rothman, Dr. Gregory Hanson, Dr. Shane Wernsing and Dr. Carlo Giacomoni.
Otter Tail County Attorney Michelle Eldien represented the state as prosecutor. After Miller made his judgment of guilt Nov. 30 on both counts of murder, Eldien asked the court for consecutive sentences.
“I am really pleased for the family, for the state and for public safety,” said Eldien Tuesday afternoon as she saw the 33-month-long case concluded. “The best we are going to get to protect our community, the state of Minnesota in the future is through a sentence like this, not through the mental health system.”
Attorneys Brian Geis and Steven Bergeson represented the defendant.
Court records show that on the morning of April 17, 2018, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence 6 ½ miles north of Perham at 43230 505th St.
The caller reported a man named William, who was later identified as Hillman, had assaulted his mother and his brother. Hillman placed a call to the sheriff’s office approximately eight minutes later from a nearby residence stating he had done a “bad thing” and needed to be arrested.
Found deceased at the scene were 42-year-old Denise Mcfazden and her 21-year-old son, Dalton, both of whom had been bludgeoned to death. The murder weapon was identified as a large steel pipe.
Hillman was arrested without incident. In response to an Otter Tail County detective’s question, Hillman said he had been living where the “accident” had occurred and that he had “killed two people.”
Hillman also said he had gone to sleep the night prior to the double homicide and had later awakened in the darkness. He then said that everything had gone black and that he did not remember what had happened until coming out of his blackness and realizing he had done “a bad thing.”
After being transported to the Otter Tail County Jail, Hillman purportedly told officers he had previously assaulted his mother and been committed to a state hospital in St. Peter – where he was later diagnosed with schizophrenia. Records from Cass County confirmed a 2016 case in that matter, which ultimately concluded with the incident being dismissed by Judge Jana Austad for reasons of Hillman’s mental illness.
