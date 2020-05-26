William Lynn Hillman’s trial could begin as early as Wednesday in Otter Tail County District Court.
The exact date has not been determined but Wednesday would be the first day a judge is available.
Hillman is charged with two felony counts of murder in the second degree. The 23-year-old Frazee man was arrested after April 17, 2018, after allegedly taking the life of his best friend, Dalton Mcfadzen, and Mcfadzen’s mother, Denise, at their Gorman Township home. Both victims were killed by blunt force trauma. Hillman was living with the Mcfadzen family at the time of the incident.
According to court records, Hillman told an Otter Tail County deputy he had killed two people but also that he had blacked out. Hillman also told law enforcement officers at the time that he had been committed to St. Peter for a year and a half after an earlier assault of his mother.
According to Otter Tail County prosecutor Michell Eldien, the state and the defense have agreed to present the case to the court for a stipulated evidence trial, rather than a jury trial. The Minnesota Supreme Court has determined that no jury trials can be held in the state until at least July 6.
“We will be providing that stipulation to the court when the court sets the matter for a specific day,” Eldien stated in an email to The Daily Journal on Friday.
It is Eldien’s understanding that the judge would then take the matter under advisement and determine guilt or innocence of the charges in the complaint.
If found guilty, the court would determine a sentencing date. Eldien said the state would recommend the presumptive 306-month (approximately 25 1/2 years) prison sentence.
State guidelines call for second-degree murder call for a maximum sentence of not more than 40 years.
According to Eldien, the defendant has raised a mental illness defense. If found guilty by the judge, there would be a second phase of trial. The court would then need to determine if Hillman is not guilty by reason of mental illness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.