Seventh District Judge Kevin Miller announced in a court order Monday that he has found William Lynn Hillman guilty on two counts of murder in the second degree.
The 24-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m.. Tuesday, Jan. 26 by Miller. Hillman waived his right to a jury trial in mid-November and allowed Miller to render a decision, after a review of all evidence submitted by the prosecution and the defense. Four mental health experts examined Hillman in the 31 months after the arrest.
According to Otter Tail County attorney Michelle Eldien, Hillman was previously found guilty on both counts in the guilt phase. Eldien stated in an email that the state will argue for consecutive counts of the murder charges because they involve two separate victims - Denise Mcfazden, 42, and her son, Dalton, 21, who lived at a rural residence north of Perham. Hillman, who was acquainted with Dalton, was staying with the Mcfazdens at the time of the murders on April 17, 2018. He had a previous history of mental health problems.
Eldien said that Minnesota sentencing guidelines presume a sentence of 306 months for a defendant with a zero criminal history score. The sentence Hillman faces will commit him to the commissioner of corrections for a period of 306 months if Miller decides to make it concurrent. The state will argue for a 612-month sentence. Because of the verdict of guilt, Hillman will be committed to a prison, not a mental health hospital.
Eldien added that the defense retains a right to challenge the court’s decision, so there may be an appeal.
