2020 marked the women’s suffrage centennial. Springboard for the Arts designed a residency track dedicated to exploring the stories of the women’s suffrage movement and civic life in Otter Tail County.
“The residency is named after Hannah Kempfer, who was one of the first four women to be elected to the Minnesota State Legislature. Kempfer was raised in Erhard and attended Fergus Falls High School and Park Region Luther College. She later became a schoolteacher in Friberg township. As a legislator, elected in 1922, Kempfer advocated for children’s rights and for conservation issues. Among her accomplishments as a legislator was introduction of legislation to protect Minnesota’s state flower, the snowy lady’s slipper, and chairing the committee on game and fish that supported a measure introducing Minnesota’s first fishing license fee,” explained Springboard’s rural program director, Michele Anderson. Due to the global pandemic, the residency was put on hold, but has restarted and is being kicked off with a residency by Yan Pang of Yan Pang Create LLC. Pang, a composer, is collaborating with choreographer Jason “J-Sun” Noer of Mixtape Dance MN, and AK, a producer residing in Poland.
As a first-generation immigrant from China, Pang identified with Kempfer, who the residency track is named after. Kempfer immigrated to Minnesota with her adoptive family in order to seek a better life. The sense of kinship led Pang and her team to dedicate the residency toward sharing Kempfer’s life story as not only an immigrant, but an influential piece of history celebrating women’s suffrage.
“We want this project to celebrate (Kempfer’s) advocacy, influence and legacy that continues today. We hope to pass on awareness and curiosity about the history of the region to a Minnesotan audience and people all over the globe,” shared Pang.
Pang will be joined by Noer in Fergus Falls at the end of the month, where they will spend a week interacting with the public and working on their piece, “One Mother’s Children” with AK, who will join them remotely.
“This project will engage residents around stories of civic life in Otter Tail County. We are eager to learn from community members and explore themes of transition, connection and innovation inspired by the history of Fergus Falls,” said Pang.
The collaborative project is an interdisciplinary theatrical work consisting of storytelling through music and dance. In addition to interacting with the public regarding Kampfer’s impact on the region, Pang and Noer will be utilizing studio space to compose music and incorporate dance to the story of Hannah Kempfer.
“Thematically, the work will focus on the accomplishments of Kempfer and how these are still important in the present-day. My goal is to cultivate interest in her accomplishments with people living in Fergus Falls and the Twin Cities.”
Pang and Noer will perform their work in progress in a digital performance at the end of their time in Fergus Falls on Feb. 2. Their work will continue remotely, from the St. Paul area, and will be performed in its completed state when groups are once again allowed to gather. They are estimating this to be in the summer of 2022.
To learn more about Pang, Noer, and AK and to register for access to the first viewing of “One Mother’s Children,” visit Springboard for the Arts’ website: springboardforthearts.org/events/one-mothers-children-music-and-conversation-with-hinge-artist-yan-pang/. There will be a feedback session following the performance, in which the team would love to receive feedback and hear stories to incorporate into the finished project.
