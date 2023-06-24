As the historic Red River Mill in downtown Fergus Falls is redeveloped into a boutique hotel, none of it would have been possible without the Historic Rehab Loans Program facilitated by Rethos, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working nationwide for the use of old buildings and sites.
Kevin Bartram, with MBA Architects of Fargo, said the loan was essential to make the former Red River Mill project possible.
“We wouldn’t have started without the loan in place, so that was pretty important,” said Bartram
Historic Rehab Loans by Rethos offers tax-advantaged loans to projects monetizing the state tax credits to make funds available to developers so their projects can move forward.
Rethos director of real estate, Ethan Boote, said Bartram and Rethos got together by networking.
“Essentially the way we met Kevin and this project was through the network of historic preservation professionals we work within the state of Minnesota. They had been working with some people who knew us. We had this program and it seemed like a great fit,” said Boote.
Boote said a project has to have applied for the credits already.
“The number one box we have to check is the fact that they’re eligible and have applied for the state historic tax credits. Our loan comes in after the project is completed. But we’re basically setting up a plan for the state tax credits to become monetized now prior to the project being constructed,”said Boote.
Bartram said working with Rethos is a new experience for him.
“I’d never through about it all (working with Rethos) on a project with monetizing the state tax credits, so that will be a new process for me, but so far it’s all been very straightforward and I couldn’t be happier with the the way it's all been going,” said Bartram.
In terms of where the project is at currently, Bartram said a lot of the work is going on inside: “We’re doing what we normally do on a project at this stage, we just get rolling on it. Now that all the financing is in place we’re having ongoing construction with demolition work currently underway. It is the kind of project where at times you won’t see much progress because it’s all inside the building. It will look like it's going in spurts."
Bartram relates that they found some things during the beginning stages of the project that they didn’t expect.
“The building is strange in how it’s constructed. It was built specifically for a flour mill where they’re moving grain and grinding grain and moving flour from one floor to another floor. There’s holes in the floors and there are a variety of different bins that held grain or flour in different stages of being processed. We kind of knew how they were built and constructed but we’re verifying some of that as we’re cutting into some of those walls and we’re finding a few things like sloped floors inside the bins that we didn’t expect. I think we’ll continue to find things like that as we go further into the construction,” explained Bartram.
Bartram mentioned the current target is to have construction on the former Red River Mill completed by late summer or early fall in 2024.
MBA Architects are also simultaneously redeveloping the Fairmont Creamery building on the north side of downtown Moorhead, which was built in the early 1920’s. It was remodeled in 1983 for senior housing. Crews have torn out and demolished most of the interior that was done for the senior housing and are restoring the building back to the way it was before with new windows. He said they are redeveloping it for around 36 apartments along with a new wing that will be attached with another 69 apartments.