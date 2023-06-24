TRANSFORMATION

The historic Red River Mill in the heart of downtown Fergus Falls at the Corner of Union and Stanton Avenues will soon become a boutique hotel.

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL MEDIA

As the historic Red River Mill in downtown Fergus Falls is redeveloped into a boutique hotel, none of it would have been possible without the Historic Rehab Loans Program facilitated by Rethos, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working nationwide for the use of old buildings and sites.



