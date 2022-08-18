Fort Juelson is an eight-acre county park offering expansive views over lush native prairie that was acquired in 2011 by Otter Tail County.
The fort is a result of the widespread panic reverberating throughout the territories following the infamous June of 1876 Battle of Little Bighorn, in which a combined force of Lakota Sioux and Cheyenne destroyed Colonel Custer’s Seventh Calvary in eastern Montana.
News of Custer’s last stand were first seen in reports through the Fergus Falls Advocate mid-July, fueling rumors of marauding bands of Native Americans and causing some pioneers to flee homesteads and relocate to larger centers such as Alexandria.
“In contrast to the panic that gripped much of the area, one group of farmers from Tordenskjold Township chose to remain and protect their homesteads,” explains Chris Schuelke, the executive director of the OTC Historical Society.
Hans Juelson and Berge O. Lee were two Civil War veterans who were put in charge of constructing the fortification that eventually came to be known as Fort Juelson.
The fort was constructed out of sod and had a footprint of 100 by 200 feet; the strength of the fort was tested by firing upon the compound with a homemade Norwegian bear gun.
Upon completion, Juelson remarked the fort was as sturdy as any he had seen during his time with the Army of the Potomac, although the fort was never needed as none of the feared attacks transpired. It is currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places and visitors can still observe remains of the sod barricade and other portions of the original fortification.
Kevin Fellbaum is the OTC Parks and Trails director and describes how the site is an interesting stop for locals and visitors alike, “Fort Juelson is a special place in Otter Tail County. As part of the park and trails system in the county, I highly recommend people visit the site and take in the natural beauty of the historic place.”
The park is open to the public from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Apr. 30 through Nov. 1. More information on Fort Juelson can be found here: otchs.org.
