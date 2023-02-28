Once again, a very important help to construction firms, builders and developers across the state is in limbo.
The Minnesota Historic Structure Rehabilitation Tax Credit offers a 20% state tax credit for qualified historic rehabilitations and was not passed before the State Legislature adjourned in last year’s session. Because it wasn’t extended, the program sunset.
According to the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), projects that had received funding prior to the sunset, which locally included the Red River Mill project, have to complete construction and place their project in service three calendar years from the allocation certificate’s issuance date.
Heidi Swank, Ph.D., Executive Director of Rethos, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working nationwide for the use of old buildings and sites, said the legislative process is progressing.
“Currently there are two bills, one each in the Minnesota House and Senate. The house had a hearing already and that was in the taxes committee with the chair, Rep. Aisha Gomez (DFL), we felt pretty good about the hearing. Lots of good discussion and questions. We are awaiting now when we will have our hearing in the Senate. We feel we’re in a good spot this time around, but we’re just waiting on the Senate now for a hearing. Which we know will happen, it’s just a matter of scheduling. We know it will happen,” said Swank.
Swank is also the president and one of the founders of RevitalizeMN, a coalition working to renew the Historic Structure Rehabilitation Tax Credit.
“One of the things we know in having pulled up the data is that there’s been a negative impact (on the state’s economy) of $1.2 million per day in economic activity. For every day that we don’t have this tax credit, the economic impact from those projects is being lost. You might not see that right now, but because these projects take about three years to get completed, so in a couple of years you’re going to see that this year when we don't have the tax credit it’s going to have a significant impact,” added Swank.
In breaking down the numbers, Rethos states on their website that: “According to the most recent data available, the Minnesota Historic Tax Credit has generated $5 billion in economic activity since 2011. At that same rate, as of July 20, 2022, Minnesota has already lost out on nearly $25 million dollars of economic activity due to the expiration of the Minnesota Historic Tax Credit alone. Since 2011, the MN Historic Tax Credit has contributed to $1.9 billion of labor income – or about $473 million per day. That’s almost $9.5 million in projected lost wages just since the HTC sunset date."
Swank also stated that in Greater Minnesota, every dollar that the state puts in the program, as a whole, a community gets back $16 and she says that it is a huge return on investment.
Swank also clarified that the state does not make their investment in the form of the tax credits until a project is completed and said with that component there is no risk to the state economically. If a project doesn’t get finished, it doesn’t get its tax credits.
So for now, while the tax credit moves through committee hearings, Swank said people should contact their state legislators.
“Reaching out to their legislators is very important right now. They can also reach out to their local chamber of commerce to collectively put their voice out there. People can also reach out to city council members. We often have members of local city councils put together a resolution so if someone thinks that would be a good idea for their city, like Fergus Falls. We would love to see that and we could help the city council with some model language that they could tailor,” added Swank.
It should be noted as a point of clarification that SHPO states that the federal program is not due to sunset and SHPO will continue to process federal applications in partnership with the National Park Service.