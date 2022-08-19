It has possibly been there since the founding of Fergus Falls and definitely before the formation of Oak Grove Cemetery.
It may also be the largest tree in town, said local business owner and cemetery board member Buzz Lundeen. The massive cottonwood tree towers over the cemetery.
Unfortunately, the tree sustained a very nasty lightning strike that started a smoldering fire. Even by the morning of Aug. 17, it was still smoldering so the Fergus Falls Fire Department dispatched a fire truck to try to further douse the fire.
Fire Chief Ryan Muchow said they arrived at approximately 9:25 a.m., and cleared the scene at around 10:40 a.m.
“Some of it had been broken away from before, but that whole area, the bark had been burned off, but overall it was mainly just smoldering than any kind of flaming fire,” said Muchow.
Lundeen recounted how groups of children and families would congregate under the tree. Sometimes children would gather there in its massive shadow after school got out for the day.
On weekends, families would picnic during long hot summer days while enjoying a light breeze and the shade it provided.
It is unknown at this time if the tree will survive the strike, as its trunk was severely damaged.
Experts admit that sometimes trees can survive a lightning strike. Sometimes the bark of trees can explode from a strike, but typically the moisture content along with the general overall health of the tree will determine if it will survive.
According to MinnesotaSeasons.com, “The Plains Cottonwood is a large hardwood tree. It is the most massive tree in Minnesota. Mature trees in the state are usually 60 to 80 feet tall and up to 36 inches in diameter at breast height. Large individuals can reach over 130 feet in height. In favorable conditions it may last 80 to 90 years. Older individuals can survive up to 200 years. It rises on a single stem from a shallow, wide-spreading root system. The open trunk is short and massive. It often splits near the ground into two or more widely-spreading stems, creating an open, broad, irregular crown.”
Oak Grove Cemetery is home to many other cottonwoods, as well as maple, oak, boxelder and a few birch trees.
Oak Grove also remodeled the front entrance about a year ago with a new sign wall that welcomes visitors through a wrought iron gate.
According to their website, the approximately forty acre cemetery was established in 1873 by a group of civic minded citizens who realized the need for a non-denominational cemetery for the people of Fergus Falls and the surrounding area. They state they have operated continuously since that time as a non-profit association governed by a board of trustees, with current association manager Rod Berg, at the helm.