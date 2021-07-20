What does a prominent Minnesota architect, a professional wrestler, and one of the most important figures in the 20th century have in common? They all have connections to historic buildings in Battle Lake.
These and many more stories will be revealed during the Otter Tail County Historical Society’s tour of historic downtown Battle Lake on July 23 at 7 p.m. Cost of the tour is $6, meet at the Lakes Area Community Center.
While the tour examines the history of downtown buildings, it goes beyond the facades to reveal a lost streetscape filled with stories of people, places and events. If you enjoy local history, including a bit of scandal, the Battle Lake tour is for you.
For more information contact the Otter Tail County Historical Society at 218-736-6038 or visit our website otchs.org.
