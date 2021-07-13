The Otter Tail County Historical Society is sponsoring a tour of historic downtown Pelican Rapids on Friday, July 16, 7 p.m. Cost is $6, meet in front of the public library.
Join Chris Schuelke as he leads you through downtown exploring the buildings, people and stories that makes Pelican Rapids’ history so unique. Unlike many communities of similar size, much of Pelican Rapids’ downtown retains its historical integrity. For this tour we will focus on four buildings designed by well known Minnesota architect Charles Sedgwick.
We will also hear stories from oral histories collected by Marguerite Andrews. Stories that are touching, humorous, and uncomfortable but always informative.Thanks to Marguerite’s interviews we know the inside scoop on the dead horse incident at the Diamond Jubilee parade, how illegal liquor was brought into town, the exploits of town constable Herm Sleeted and people’s fear following the Rodne Gilberts murder.
Discover your local history with a tour of historic downtown Pelican Rapids. It’s a great way to spend a summer evening.
For more information contact the Otter Tail County Historical Society at 218-736-6038 or check out our website at www.otchs.org.
