February is Black History Month and Missy Hermes, education coordinator at the Otter Tail County Historical Society (OTCH), will be at the Fergus Falls Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6:30 p.m. to give a talk she’s titled “African American Heritage of Otter Tail County.”
When Hermes arrived in Fergus Falls in 1991 to start working at the OTCHS, she noticed immediately the lack of representation of people in color not only in the town but in the OTCHS records. She grew up in Denver which, she says, was very diverse even back then. “From the suburbs of Denver, I was in the Peace Corps in Chad, Central Africa, and then I moved here in 1991 and at that time, I just remember, I started working here and remarking, ‘There’s really no people of color here, it’s really white here,’ and some of my co-workers saying it wasn’t always like that, and that really sparked it for me,” she says. In fact, “At one time, Fergus Falls had the third-largest population of African American people in the state of Minnesota.”
The story of African Americans in the county begins with the Bongas, who were here before Minnesota was a state. “The Bongas are the oldest known people of African descent to live in Minnesota, and George Bonga had a fur trading lodge on Otter Tail Lake,” Hermes says.
The first black person to live in Fergus Falls was Prince Honeycutt, who arrived in 1872, the year Fergus Falls was incorporated as a village. Honeycutt was born into slavery in Pulaski, Tennessee, the town that would become the birthplace of the Ku Klux Klan. During the Civil War, he attached himself to a unit of Union soldiers that had arrived in his city and met their captain, James Compton (after whom Compton Township is named after in Otter Tail County). After the war, he walked from Tennessee to Illinois to find Compton again, staying with his family.
In 1872, “When Compton got a job here in Fergus Falls as a banker, Prince came with him,” Hermes says. Honeycutt would go on to accomplish a number of firsts during his new life here: He was the first African-American baseball player in Minnesota, organizing the North Star Baseball Club in 1873 and he was the first African American to run for mayor of a town in Minnesota in 1896. He was also a volunteer firefighter and opened a barbershop in downtown Fergus Falls. When he married a white woman in 1878, newspapers as far as St. Paul wrote about it. “There were people that printed up kind of ugly comments about it, including a comment that said, ‘If the KKK had not disbanded, this would not have happened.’ So there was Klan, even though he had moved away from Tennessee, there was Klan activity here in Otter Tail County in the 1870s. I should say, in Fergus Falls there was Klan activity.”
In fact, in 1923, still in Honeycutt’s lifetime (he passed away in 1924), two crosses were burned in the city, one on the corner of Mill St. and Lincoln and another on the hill northwest of Broadway and Seventh Avenue.
In addition to Boga, Honeycutt and the history of the KKK in Otter Tail County, Hermes will be talking about a group known as the First 85. There was a gathering of Civil War veterans in St. Paul and some businessmen from Fergus Falls brought along brochures to promote Otter Tail County. “Some of the people that were interested in that literature and in moving happened to be, also Civil War veterans, but they were African Americans from Kentucky,” Hermes says. “These Kentuckians then took those brochures back home with them after the encampment was over and just talked to their neighbors about it, discussed it, they sent a few men up to Fergus Falls to check it out, and the ones that returned home, then they packed up their neighbors. That group of people is now called the First 85.” They arrived in April of 1898 and were welcomed by Honeycutt and his family.
Unfortunately, many of the families moved away either to Sioux Falls, Aitkin or Minneapolis, primarily for economic reasons, exacerbated by the 1919 cyclone and the Great Depression in 1929, so that by 1979 they had all left. However, many of the First 85 continue to stay in touch and occasionally host reunions either in Minneapolis or in Fergus Falls. “Some of them came last summer for the cyclone,” Hermes says. “The commemoration of the cyclone, because some of the people from the First 85 lost family in that, so they were here for that memorial service at St. James Church.”
A lot of this information has only recently been uncovered and organized by Hermes. When she came in 1991, “There was maybe, there was a folder on Prince Honeycutt and a folder on Africa, but it was pretty meager. Now you see, over there,” she says, pointing to a large stash of binders and folders, “that’s what there is now in the history folders that we have. That’s baseball, Prince as a baseball player, all the different families; we’ve been able to fill that out, and I hope that they’ve found that we’re a welcoming space to come back to do their family history, too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.