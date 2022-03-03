Getting a ride in Fergus Falls can be a bit more difficult than expected. The Otter Express offers transportation options, but recommends that passengers pre-schedule their rides at least two days in advance — a hard ask for those who might need a ride unexpectedly.
There used to be taxis available in Fergus Falls, but the Town and Country Services LLC hasn’t updated their website since 2019, and after a quick call to the number, it seems that the taxi service is “closed until further notice.” After another unsuccessful call to the City Cab Service in Fergus Falls, it was determined that the number was out of service.
The likes of Uber and Lyft don’t have much of an incentive to operate in a rural town with only 15,000 people. A quick check on Lyft, and a ride from the Daily Journal to the Fergus Falls municipal airport would be pretty pricey and might not be possible “There are very few drivers available right now so you may not get a ride,” said the app. A search on Uber led to the same results.
To say the least, Fergus Falls doesn’t have many options when it comes to readily available transportation.
Though Fergus Falls may not be a huge metropolis, in a town of 15,000, one would think it would be necessary to have some sort of easy and affordable transportation available for those without a vehicle.
One local man, Don Watson, is hoping to step up and fill the need for Fergus Falls residents. In a Facebook post shared with many Fergus Falls residents, Watson informed the community that he is now available to give rides to those who need them. “I’m not going to start a taxi service, per se,” he said, “I’m offering to give a ride to people in need (because) the two cab services we have are not running, as far as I know.”
Watson said that he doesn’t plan on charging riders anything, but will instead accept free will donations or tips to help pay for the cost of gas and repairs.
“I’m just trying to help out our community until a proper cab service gets going here,” Watson explained.
Those interested in receiving a ride can reach out to Watson on Facebook. He plans to be available from around 10 a.m. to 1-2 a.m. But will not be available every day, as he will occasionally be out of town.
